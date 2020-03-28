Special screening of ‘New Men’ film

Watch the upcoming film New Men before its official release! Saint Vladimir’s Seminary is hosting a special, preview screening of the documentary Saturday, March 28, on campus. The event is free and open to the public. Popcorn and soda will be provided at no charge!

If you have any questions, or if you want to reserve multiple seats for a church group, etc., contact Matushka Robyn Hatrak, events director, at rhatrak@svots.edu or (914) 961-8313 x330.

Directed by Sam Cox, New Men chronicles one year in the life of a Russian Orthodox monastery in rural West Virginia. The monk's reflections on shedding former identities to embrace new lives of prayerful asceticism are woven together with rarely seen moments of the community’s 1700-year-old monastic tradition. As the brotherhood prepares for Pascha, the most important Orthodox holiday, Father Justin contemplates his upcoming final vows to live in the monastery until his death.

"New Men has captured something deep and powerful in our monastic life,” said Archimandrite Seraphim, the abbot of Holy Cross Monastery, Wayne, WV. “The light, sound, and cinematography convey the deeper spiritual meaning to our life, which is not an easy task."

"New Men gracefully ushers the viewer into the mysteriously beautiful world of Eastern Orthodox monasticism,” wrote Bethany Doster of the Center for Christianity and Scholarship at Duke University. “The documentary sparked a profitable Q/A among our diverse audience of Duke students and was a conduit to further discussion about what it means to be committed to and sacrifice for one's beliefs. The raw visuals of daily rituals and the emotion behind each monk's conviction will undoubtedly impact the viewer."

The film’s run time is 48 minutes. New Men will be released to the wider public on April 23, 2020.

RSVP Form