The Saint Vladimir’s Seminary Chorale will performits popular program, Tenebrae: Music of Holy Week from East & West, on the Seminary campus March 29. The concert will begin at 7 p.m.

Last year, the Chorale performed Tenebrae to a sold-out audience in Washington D.C. and at New York City’s beautiful St. John Nepomucene Church.

The concert takes its name from a candlelit Holy Week service from the Western Christian tradition (tenebrae means “darkness” in Latin). The evening’s program will immerse listeners in the solemn Lenten journey to the cross and the empty tomb.

“The Tenebrae concert brought together Lenten treasures from East and West, and the result took my breath away,” said Kevin Fritts (SVOTS Class of ’12), the choir director at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cathedral in Washington, D.C. “Matushka Robin Freeman skillfully curated a set expressing the feeling and theology of our Lord’s passion, and then the St Vladimir's Chorale under her direction flawlessly executed the night’s program.

“Tenebrae was a prayerful evening meditating on the central mystery of our salvation. If you have the chance to experience the chorale singing this sublime repertoire, you cannot miss it!”

The concert will help raise funds for St. Vladimir’s seminarians. There is no admission fee to attend the event, but advanced tickets are recommended (see below) along with a suggested donation of $20. Donations made before the concert, by March 25, of over $100 will be listed in the event program.

