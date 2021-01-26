“Year of Schmemann” begins, honoring 100 years since birth of Fr. Alexander

26 Jan 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary has begun its year of honoring the legacy of former dean and renowned theologian Protopresbyter Alexander Schmemann (1921-1983). The year 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of Fr. Alexander's birth.

The "Year of Schmemann" celebrations kicked off Tuesday, January 26, 2021 with the release of an unearthed recording of Schmemann. His words, captured decades ago—on a recording which recently came into the Seminary's possession—are anything but dated. They are further proof that Fr. Alexander remains "A Voice for Our Time."

Celebrations continue Saturday, January 30, 2021 with The 38th Annual Father Alexander Schmemann Memorial Lecture. The online event coincides with the release of the upcoming book, A Voice for Our Time: Radio Liberty Talks, Vol. 1, featuring an English translation of Schmemann’s broadcasts into the Soviet Union. New York Times bestselling author Rod Dreher, who wrote the foreword for the book, will deliver this year’s lecture.

Registration ends at 8 p.m. EST on January 28.

Click HERE to register

Year of Schmemann celebrations will continue throughout 2021.

May the memory of Protopresbyter Alexander Schmemann be eternal!