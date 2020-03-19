Apply to Seminary from home; deadline is April 1

19 March 2020 • Yonkers, NY

St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS), like many other schools, has postponed several activities and events in the wake of the COVID-19 threat, but the Seminary continues to accept applications for the 2020-2021 academic year. And, notably, students can apply to St. Vladimir’s without leaving the safety of their home.

Click here to create your personal account and start the application process.

The Seminary has moved to an online, cloud-based admissions system. The entire applications process is handled online, and applicants are not required to visit campus at any time during that process.

“The fact that we have moved the whole admissions process online is vital right now, as people remain in their homes,” said Alexandru Popovici, the Seminary's academic and recruitment advisor. “Interviews will also be conducted online, so, thankfully, all the disruptions and adjustments caused by the Coronavirus will not prevent someone from answering their calling to serve the Church and study at St. Vladimir’s.”

The application deadline is April 1, with a late application deadline of June 1. In case of necessity, the late deadline might be extended.

