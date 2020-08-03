Communities to mark one-year anniversary of Fr. Steven Belonick’s repose

3 August 2020 • In Memoriam

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the repose of Archpriest Steven Belonick, former dean of students and chaplain at St. Vladimir’s Seminary. Father Steven fell asleep in the Lord on August 7, 2019, after a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

A number of memorial services will be held this Friday, August 7 for Fr. Steven, some of which will be livestreamed:

St. Vladimir’s Spiritual Formation Director Fr. Nicholas Roth will serve a Panikhida at the Seminary’s Three Hierarchs Chapel at 8 a.m. Friday (the service is not open to the public).

The community of the Orthodox Monastery of the Transfiguration, Ellwood City, PA, will livestream a Panikhida at noon. Click HERE to join.

Also at noon Friday, a gravesite memorial service will be held at St. Tikhon's Monastery, in accordance with their COVID-19 protocol; it will be served by Hieromonk Herman (Majkrzak), a friend of Fr. Steven's from their days together at St. Vladimir’s.

Fr. James Dutko, a close friend of Fr. Steven and Mat. Deborah Belonick, will livestream a Parastas from St. Michael's Carpatho-Russian Church, Binghamton, NY, at 9 a.m. Click HERE to watch on Facebook or HERE to watch on the parish website.

Fr. Steven Voytovich, Fr. Steven's confessor who cared for him in his last days, will livestream a Panikhida at 5 p.m. as part of those being remembered at Holy Transfiguration Church, New Haven, CT. Click HERE to join.

St. Vladimir’s Associate Professor Fr. John Jillions, pastor at Holy Ghost Church, who also cared for Fr. Steven during his last days, will serve a memorial service after Divine Liturgy (beginning at 9 a.m.) at Holy Ghost Park, 70 Nells Rock Road, Shelton, CT, on Sunday, August 9.

May Fr. Steven’s memory be eternal!