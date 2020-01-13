Fr. David Mezynski bids farewell to St. Vladimir’s Seminary

13 Jan 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Faculty, staff, and seminarians gathered Monday to say goodbye to Archpriest David Mezynski, who is stepping down as St. Vladimir’s Seminary’s director of formation. Father David has accepted a counseling position in Rochester, NY, where he will be closer to family.

Father David is a graduate of St. Tikhon’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (’04), and served as the dean of students there from 2005 to 2009. He has worked at St. Vladimir’s since 2009 as dean of students, assistant professor of Orthodox spirituality, and director of formation. He holds a Ph.D. and MSW from Fordham University in New York.

“Fr. David spent more than a decade at St. Vladimir’s, and we are incredibly thankful for his faithful service here,” said Archpriest Chad Hatfield, president of the Seminary. “His kindness and calming presence will be missed!”

The community of St. Vladimir’s Seminary wishes Archpriest David many years!