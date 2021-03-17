Hear“Schmemann Speaks” as SVOTS launches new podcast

17 March 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Though he reposed nearly forty years ago, hear Fr. Alexander Schmemann speak to us today through the new podcast, Schmemann Speaks.

Schmemann Speaks features the words and wisdom of Protopresbyter Alexander Schmemann (1921–1983), from the archives of St. Vladimir's Seminary. His words—captured at various retreats and lectures decades ago—are anything but dated. They are further proof that Fr. Alexander remains a voice for our time.

The podcast is part of St Vladimir's "Year of Schmemann" celebrations, commemorating 100 years since the birth of the Seminary's beloved and renowned former dean and professor. A new episode will be released each week during Great Lent 2021. Additional episodes may be released over the course of the year.

Listen here, or download Schmemann Speaks through Spotify and more platforms to come, including Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts.

The Seminary offers its sincere gratitude to Frs. Alexis Vinogradov and Vladimir Aleandro for granting access to recordings for the first six episodes.