In Memoriam: Archpriest Michael Keiser

17 August 2020 • In Memoriam

With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share news of the repose of Archpriest Michael Keiser, an alumnus of St. Vladimir’s Seminary. Father Michael, 73, reposed in the Lord on August 15, 2020, the Dormition of our Most Holy Theotokos.

The Very Rev. Michael Keiser served in the holy priesthood for forty-four years before he retired to Eustis, FL. He was proistamenos at St. Antony Orthodox Church in Tulsa, OK and chair of the Department of Missions and Evangelism of the Antiochian Archdiocese (AOCANA). Father Michael spent almost all of his years of ministry working primarily in small congregations, planting or restoring them. He studied at Nashotah House Seminary and St. Vladimir's Seminary (1974-1976) and mentored seminary students at Oral Roberts Unviersity. He was also responsible for overseeing the planting and preparing of new congregations of non-Orthodox Christians in the United Kingdom for the Patriarchate of Antioch. He authored several books including A Beginners Guide to Prayer.​

He is survived by Kh. Angelina and their children and grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at AMKeiser@aol.com​, and funeral service information will be posted as it becomes available.

May the memory of Archpriest Michael be eternal!

--

(This article has been adapted from Antiochian.org)