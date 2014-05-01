In Memoriam: Mat. Nadine Eskoff Brown

4 June 2020 • In Memoriam

With hope in the resurrection, we share news of the repose of Seminary Alumna Matushka Nadine Eskoff Brown, wife of the late Priest Thomas Brown. Matushka Nadine fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the age of 73.

Born to Michael and Natalie Eskoff on January 17, 1947 in Binghamton, NY, she is survived by immediate family: sister Natalie Stavrevsky, niece Victoria Stavrevsky, and great-niece Layla Natalie Cole. Interment will be at the Monastery of St. Tikhon of Zadonsk, South Canaan, PA, beside her deceased husband.

Nadine was born and raised from infancy to love God, the Orthodox Christian Church, and music. These lifelong devotions shaped her life and hope in Christ’s resurrection. She pursued a life in musical education at SUNY Potsdam’s noted Crane School of Music while launching a ministry in becoming a master liturgical choir director. Beginning her music education career in Kings Park Long Island, NY, completing a full career to retirement, she simultaneously conducted the large choir at Holy Trinity Church, East Meadow, NY. Also while living on Long Island, she completed her Master’s degree in musicology from CW Post (LIU) and attended St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary. She graduated from the Seminary in 1980 with an M.A., with a focus in liturgical music. She also authored resources for youth and choirs which can be found in the Resource Handbook for Lay Ministries. In addition to her many activities in religious and music education, she served as both “cook and choir director” at Saint Andrew’s Orthodox Camp in Jewell, NY.

Following her marriage to Fr. Thomas Brown and his ordination to the priesthood, their collaborative ministry together led them to the Midwest where they found a pastoral family at the Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, Gary, IN. Matushka Nadine conducted the choir, labored with various church organizations, educated children, and continued her vocation in the Indiana educational system. Becoming accredited in public school administration, she then enjoyed her work as a high school administrator, a position from which she reached full retirement.

The sudden passing of Fr. Thomas in 1991 found Nadine in the consoling hearts of their parishioners. Her several years in the parish following her loss were marked by a vibrant music ministry and parish involvement. Eventually, she relocated to be with her immediate family in Rochester, NY. There she again rooted herself in the church and the parish community of St. John the Baptist. Conducting the choir as needed, in every way she was generous and supportive of parish ministries. Her presence was especially precious to great-niece Layla and her niece, Victoria. She is predeceased by her husband, Fr. Thomas

Matushka Nadine now joins the heavenly chorus and, if the past predicts eternity, her voice resounds with faith, love, and joy.

May Matushka Nadine’s memory be eternal!

[This article has been adapted from OCA.org]