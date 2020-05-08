8 May 2020 • In Memoriam

Patricia Knutson, a graduate of St. Vladimir’s Seminary, reposed in the Lord on May 6, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. She was 71 years old.

Patricia Joan Knutson was born February 20, 1949 in Vermillion, SD to Palmer and Stella (Knudson) Knutson. She attended Wakonda School and graduated in 1967. She was active in chorus and band. Knutson loved music and was a gifted pianist. She earned a Master’s Degree in speech pathology from the University of South Dakota. She worked in the Black Hills region and in the Iowa School System.

Knutson was an avid reader and loved to travel. Trips to Norway, Russia, Romania, and China were her joy. During these years she became interested in Orthodoxy and eventually converted. She completed an M.A. at St. Vladimir’s in 1991.

In recent years, Knutson suffered from early onset dementia and had been living in a nursing home since February 2019.

Due to COVID-19-related gathering restrictions, Knutson’s family held a private burial. A grave-side service was conducted by a local priest, Fr. Sava Leida, very soon after her repose. She was buried next to her parents in a rural cemetery not far from her parental home. Knutson’s family will host a celebration of life service at a later date to celebrate her life with family and friends.

Condolences and flowers may be sent via Wass Funeral Home, Beresford, SD.

May Patricia's memory be eternal!