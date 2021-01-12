In Memoriam: Priest James Doyle

12 Jan 2021 • In Memoriam

With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share news of the repose of Priest James Doyle, who fell asleep in the Lord January 12, 2021, at the age of 80.

Father James was attached at Holy Trinity Cathedral, Chicago, IL, but had served a number of Orthodox communities in the Orthodox Church of America’s Chicago Deanery during various transitional periods. For the past sixteen years he had been serving on loan at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Hegewisch, IL under the Greek Metropolis of Chicago.

He took classes at St. Vladimir’s Seminary between 1958 and 1962.

With the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Paul, Fr. James will be buried from the parish he most recently served, Holy Assumption, by His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael of the Greek Metropolis of Chicago.

May the memory of Fr. James be eternal!

--

(This article was adapted from OCA.org)