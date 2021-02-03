In Memoriam: Protodeacon John Eby



3 Feb 2021 • In Memoriam

With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share news of the repose of Protodeacon John Eby. Protodeacon John, longtime assistant manager of the Seminary Bookstore and alumnus of St. Vladimir’s Seminary, fell asleep in the Lord at his home in Bronxville, NY.

Protodeacon John, originally from Michigan, was raised Episcopalian. He became interested in Orthodox Christianity as a young man and began visiting an Orthodox parish in his hometown. After he was received into the Orthodox Church, he moved to New York to attend St. Vladimir's Seminary, where he graduated in 1977.

Protodeacon John belonged to Holy Trinity Church, Yonkers, NY for over thirty years, and was elevated to the rank of Protodeacon at Holy Trinity in December of 2013 by the hand of His Eminence, Archbishop Michael. He had recently been granted retirement from his ministry at Holy Trinity, but was still working at the St. Vladimir's Seminary Bookstore. He began working for the Bookstore after retiring from his previous career in sales.

His warmth and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A Panikhida is planned for 5 p.m. EST at the Seminary's Three Hierarchs Chapel. Details regarding Pdn. John’s funeral and burial are forthcoming, and will be posted to this page when available.

May the memory of Pdn. John be eternal!