In Memoriam: Subdeacon Dr. Nicholas Montiegel

24 September 2020 • In Memoriam

With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share news of the repose of Alumnus Subdeacon Dr. Nicholas (Bernard Albert) Montiegel. Subdeacon Nicholas, who was known as “Bert” by his classmates at St. Vladimir’s Seminary, fell asleep in the Lord September 15 at Providence Hospital at Anchorage, AK following an extended illness. He was 69 years old.

Subdeacon Nicholas enrolled at St. Vladimir’s Seminary in 2015 and graduated with a Master of Arts (MA) degree in 2017, with a commendation for service to the community. He was remembered by classmates and staff at St. Vladimir’s for his friendliness and kindness.

Prior to enrolling at St. Vladimir’s, Subdn. Nicholas attended and worked at St. Herman’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in Kodiak, AK. Before that, he worked for Alaskan Native Health Service organizations as a clinical psychotherapist and clinical supervisor, was a therapist in private practice, and taught psychology at a private Dominican college and state university in Michigan.

Subdeacon Nicholas has two adult children, a son and daughter.

Graveside service for Subdn. Nicholas was held September 22 at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery in Anchorage.

May his memory be eternal!