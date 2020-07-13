New edition of “His Life is Mine” celebrates glorification of Elder Sophrony

13 July 2020 • Yonkers, NY

A new edition of His Life Is Mine by Elder Sophrony has been published by St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press to mark his recent glorification as a saint by the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople. The new edition features an attractive mosaic cover design and new typesetting.

Having believed that true and eternal life is found in Christ, the Russian Athonite monk Sophrony set about to make that life his own. Best known as the disciple and biographer of St. Silouan the Athonite and compiler of St. Silouan's works, and as the founder of the Monastery of St. John the Baptist in Essex, England, St. Sophrony’s life reflected the turbulent times of the early twentieth century. Born in Czarist Russia, Sophrony achieved success as a painter exhibiting in the great Paris salons after the Russian Revolution via a brief period of study at the Orthodox Theological Institute in Paris. He then departs for Mount Athos, where he spends twenty-two years, first as a monk in the Russian Monastery of St. Panteleimon and for the final seven years as a hermit in the "desert."

In His Life is Mine, St. Sophrony writes that “to assimilate the inexhaustible depths of life in Christ requires our whole strength, the unremitting effort of a lifetime.” With a writing style that is simple and straightforward, he delves into such topics as “The Tragedy of Man”, the “Enigma of I Am”, and “Concerning Repentance and Spiritual Warfare.” He ends his work with several chapters devoted to the Jesus Prayer, the prayer that brings us into an encounter with the personal God I Am and demands a change in us.

Buy His Life is Mine at SVSPress.com or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665)