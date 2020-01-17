New volume in Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev’s Jesus Christ series releases to high praise

17 January 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press has released the second volume of Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev’s monumental series on the life and message of Jesus.

Jesus Christ: His Life and Teaching, Vol. 2 focuses on the Sermon on the Mount, examining the Beatitudes, the Lord’s Prayer, and other teachings of the Lord in light of both current scholarship and the Church’s perennial tradition.

Like the first volume in the series—endorsed by well-known scholars including Pope Benedict XVI and Metropolitan Kallistos Ware—Metropolitan Hilarion’s new work is garnering high praise.

“Metropolitan Hilarion…explains the Sermon on the Mount in language that will be both appreciated by students of sacred Scriptures and understood by more casual readers,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “This book continually points to the person of Jesus Christ as the one who not only delivered the Sermon, but also personally lived out every facet of it, something we are all encouraged to emulate.

“I wholeheartedly recommend this volume as an important addition to the scholarship of Jesus.”

Craig S. Keener, Ph.D., of Asbury Theological Seminary said the new work “offers fresh intertextual, canonical, and exegetical perspectives” on the Sermon.

“Unlike works that engage exclusively modern opinions,” added Keener, “this volume helpfully draws on the range of interpreters through history, engaging the Church’s longer tradition.”

SVS Press plans to release the remaining four volumes of Metropolitan Hilarion’s series on the life and message of Jesus as they are translated into English. The production and publication of the first and second volumes of Jesus Christ: His Life and Teaching were sponsored in part by donors.

Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev is the chairman of the Department of External Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate. He has authored numerous works on theology and church history, and is an internationally recognized composer of liturgical music. Several of his works are available through SVS Press, including his landmark Orthodox Christianity series and Christ the Conqueror of Hell.