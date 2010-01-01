Ordinations, Elevations, & Awards: Academic Year 2019-2020

During St. Vladimir’s Seminary’s 2019-2020 Academic Year and the summer preceding it, twelve new priests were added to the ranks of our student body and alumni fellowship, as well as four new deacons. Four others were elevated in their ranks or received an award for their service in Christ.

We keep them all in prayer as they continue in their ministries. Axios!

HOLY PRIESTHOOD



Priest Stefan Djoric (M.A., '18; Th.M., '19)

Jurisdiction: Eastern American Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 23DEC18 by the hand of His Grace Bishop Irinej at Holy Transfiguration Monastery, Ellwood City, PA

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 2JUNE19 by the hand of His Grace Bishop Irinej at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Church in Steubenville, OH

Current Ministry: Assigned as parish priest of Holy Resurrection Church, Steubenville, OH.

Educational and professional background: B.A. studies in Theology from the University of Belgrade



Priest Andrew (Narek) Garabedian (M.Div., '16)

Jurisdiction: Eastern Diocese of America of the Armenian Church

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 23JAN06 by the hand of His Eminence Bishop Bagrat (Galstyan) at St. Vartan Armenian Church, Vancouver, British Columbia

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 28&29JUNE19 by the hand of His Grace Bishop Daniel (Findikyan) at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, Chicago, IL

Current Ministry: Assigned as pastor of St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church, Chicago

Educational and professional background: B.A. in Philosophy and Political Science from Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Vancouver, British Columbia; Assistant youth and Christian Education director in Montreal, Quebec for the Armenian Diocese of Canada; In addition to St. Vladimir's Seminary, Fr. Andrew is a graduate of St James' Armenian Seminary, Jerusalem (2013) and St. Nersess Armenian Theological Seminary, Armonk, NY (2016)



Priest Lawrence (Larry) Soper (M.Div., '19)

Jurisdiction: Serbian Orthodox Diocese of Eastern America

Holy Diaconate: Ordained in SEPT 2015 by His Grace, Bishop Mitrophan

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 7JULY19 by the hand of His Grace, Bishop Irinej at St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Patterson, NJ

Current ministry: Assigned as priest at St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church, Patterson, NJ

Educational and professional background: Former house manager for drug and alcohol treatment and rehabilitation center, the Interval Brotherhood Home in Akron, Ohio, OH; B.S. in General Studies from Charter Oak State College, New Britain, CT; Associate of Arts from Kent State University, Kent, OH



Priest Simon Menya (M.Div., '18)

Jurisdiction: Patriarchate of Alexandria, Diocese of Uganda

Holy Diaconate: Ordained by His Eminence, the Most Reverend Jonah (Lwanga), Metropolitan of Kampala and all Uganda, in St. Basil Orthodox Church, Gulu, Northern Uganda, 13AUG17

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 31JULY19 by the hand of His Grace, Bishop Silvester at St. Lavrentios Orthodox Cathedral, Gulu, Uganda

Current ministry: Assigned to assist at three parishes in Uganda: St. Lavrentios, Archangel Michael, and St. Basil

Educational and professional background: Former head teacher at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, Lapainate village, Gulu District



Priest Christopher Dillon (M.Div., '20)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church of North America (AOCANA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 30SEPT18 by the hand of His Grace John, bishop of the Diocese of Worcester and New England (AOCANA), at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, Danbury, CT

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 3AUG19 by the hand of His Eminence, Metropolitan Joseph at St. Barnabas Orthodox Church, Costa Mesa, CA

Educational and professional background: B.A., UC Davis, History; M.Ed., UC Santa Barbara; CA Teaching Credential in Social Science, St. Stephen's Certificate in Theology from the Antiochian House of Studies; taught High School and Middle School History for eleven years; attends St. Vladimir's with wife, Claire, and children, James, Alexander, Peter, and Isaiah





Priest David Winn (M.Div., '20)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America (AOCANA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 23SEPT18 by the hand of His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph, archbishop of New York and metropolitan of all North America (AOCANA, at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Brooklyn, NY

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 4AUG19 by the hand of His Eminence, Metropolitan Joseph at St. Barnabas Orthodox Church, Costa Mesa, CA

Current ministry: Assigned to All Saints Orthodox Church, Raleigh, NC

Educational and professional background: B.A. in Biblical and Theological Studies from Biola University; deputy sheriff in Orange County, CA





Priest David McCready (Non-degree track, completed 2019)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America (AOCANA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 25APRIL19 by His Grace John, Auxiliary of the Diocese of Worcester and New England (AOCANA), at St. George's Orthodox Church, Lawrence, MA

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 11AUG19 by His Grace John, Auxiliary of the Diocese of Worcester and New England (AOCANA), at St. Columba Orthodox Church, Lafayette, CO

Current ministry: Assigned as pastor of St. Columba Orthodox Church, under the Western Rite Vicariate of the Antiochian Archdiocese

Educational and Professional Background: Former Anglican priest; Holds a number of degrees, including a Ph.D. from Trinity College, Dublin





Priest Symeon Halsell (M.Div., '20)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America (AOCANA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 8JULY18 by His Eminence Metropolitan Joseph, archbishop of New York and metropolitan of all North America (AOCANA), at the Antiochian Diocese of the West 2018 Parish Life Conference in Portland, OR.

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 11AUG19 by the hand of His Eminence, Metropolitan Joseph at St. Peter the Apostle Antiochian Orthodox Church, Pomona, CA

Educational and professional background: B.A. in Sociology from California State University of Los Angeles; worked as supervisor for UPS for seven years and as Facilities Manager for his home parish for four years; served the Church before coming to seminary as an Orthodox middle-school teacher on Sundays, an altar server, and as an adult catechist to inquirers and catechumens





Priest Geevarghese (Bobby) Varghese (M.Div., '17)

Jurisdiction: Diocese of Northeast America of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 21DEC18 by the hand of His Grace Metropolitan Zachariah Mar Nicholovos at St. Thomas Chapel, Diocesan Metropolitan's Residence (Aramana), Muttontown, NY

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 14SEPT19 by the hand of His Grace Metropolitan Zachariah Mar Nicholovos at St. Thomas Orthodox Church, Levittown, NY

Current ministry: Chaplain at Brooklyn VA Hospital, under the VA NY Harbor Healthcare System; assigned as spiritual advisor for diocesan youth association Missions Board

Educational and professional background: Chaplain at Brooklyn VA hospital, under the VA NY Harbor Healthcare system





Priest Dorde Tomic (M.A., '19)

Jurisdiction: Eastern American Diocese of the Serbian Orthodox Church

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 18AUG19 by the hand of His Grace Bishop Irinej at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, VA

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 21SEPT19 by the hand of His Grace Bishop Irinej at St. Eleftherios Greek Orthodox Church, New York, NY

Current Ministry: Awaiting assignment

Educational and professional background: B.A. in Divinity from St. Sava Serbian Orthodox School of Theology, Libertyville, IL





Priest Nathaniel Trembley (M.Div., '20)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America (AOCANA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 31MARCH19 by the hand of His Eminence JOSEPH, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America (AOCANA), at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Worcester, MA

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 22SEPT19 by the hand of His Eminence JOSEPH, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America (AOCANA), at Virgin Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, Yonkers, NY

Current ministry: Student parish assignment at Virgin Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church, Yonkers, NY, under the mentorship of Rector, Fr. Christopher Eid

Educational and Professional Background: Before seminary, Dn. Nathaniel was an affiliate philosophy instructor at Highline College, teaching philosophy, ethics, world religions, and atheism and philosophy; he holds degrees in philosophy and comparative religion from Washington State University, where he also earned a Master's degree in philosophy.





Very Rev. Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios (formerly Dimitrios Nikiforos; M.Div., '18)

Jurisdiction: Ecumenical Patriarchate

Monastic Tonsure: Tonsured 16MARCH19 by the hand of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Venerable Patriarchal Church of St. George, Istanbul, Turkey.

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 17MARCH19 by the hand of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Venerable Patriarchal Church of St. George, Istanbul, Turkey.

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 3NOV19 by the hand of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew at the Venerable Patriarchal Church of St. George, Istanbul, Turkey.

Current ministry: Grand Ecclesiarch of the Holy Great Church of Christ

Educational and professional background: LLB (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki School of Law); LLM in Public Law & Political Science (Aristotle University of Thessaloniki School of Law); LLM in Legal Theory (NYU School of Law); PgCert in Canon Law (Cardiff School of Law & Politics); Attorney-at-law.





Priest Basil Crivella (M.Div. program, 2016-2019)

Jurisdiction: OCA Diocese of the Midwest

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 28OCT18 by the hand of The Right Reverend Paul, bishop of Chicago and the Midwest (OCA), at St. Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary, Yonkers, NY.

Holy Priesthood: Ordained 1MARCH20 by the hand of The Right Reverend Paul, bishop of Chicago and the Midwest (OCA), at St. Nicholas Church, Mentor, OH

Current Ministry: Attached to St. Nicholas Church, Mentor, OH;

Educational and Professional Background: Associate's degree in Liberal Arts from Westmoreland Community College; Served seven and a half years on active duty military service with the United States Coast Guard where he took part in search and rescue along with law enforcement operations on both Lake Michigan and in the Caribbean Sea; afterwards he served as the Logistics Petty Officer at a search and rescue station on Lake Erie where he also took charge of the unit's Partnership in Education and Military Funeral Honors programs.



HOLY DIACONATE



Deacon Charalambos (Charles) Youngblood (3rd-Year Seminarian, M.Div. Program)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America (AOCANA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 7JULY19 by His Grace, Bishop Basil at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral, Wichita, KS

Current ministry: Student parish assignment at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Brooklyn, NY

Educational and professional background: Worked as a police detective with the City of Waco Police Department prior to enrolling at seminary; Active and reserve service in the United States Navy for the past sixteen years; B.A. in Criminal Justice Administration from Columbia Southern University



Deacon Armen Terjimanian (M.Div., '20)

Jurisdiction: Eastern Diocese of America of the Armenian Church

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 14JULY19 by His Grace Bishop Daniel (Findikyan), primate of the Eastern Diocese, at St. John Armenian Church in Southfield, MI

Current ministry: Completing a Summer CPE internship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA

Educational and professional background: B.A. in Film & Video Studies and Political Science from the University of Michigan; M.S. in Journalism from Columbia University; worked as a Sports Online Producer at USA TODAY in McLean, VA, for five years and as a Web Content Producer for Georgetown University in Washington, DC, for four years. Served as volunteer for Birthright Armenia; worked part-time at the Eastern Diocese as a communications consultant; served as central council member of the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA).



Hierodeacon Michel Mikhail (3rd-Year Seminarian, M.Div. Program)

Jurisdiction: Orthodox Church in America

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 26NOV19 by His Eminence, Archbishop Benjamin at Sts. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Phoenix, AZ

Educational and professional background: Tonsured monk at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Monastery in Phoenix, AZ; previously worked as a software engineer and educated in mathematics and computer science



Deacon Phillip Beiner (M.Div., '20)

Jurisdiction: Orthodox Church in America (OCA)

Holy Diaconate: Ordained 22DEC19 by His Eminence, Archbishop Alexander at St. John of the Ladder Orthodox Church in Greenville, South Carolina

Current ministry: Parish assignment at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, East Meadow, NY

Educational and professional background: Worked as an attorney prior to enrolling at seminary; B.A. in History from the University of South Florida; J.D. (Juris Doctor) from the University of New Hampshire, School of Law

ELEVATION & AWARDS



Mitered Archpriest Andrew Tregubov (M.Div. Program, 1977-1982; M.A., '95)

Jurisdiction: Orthodox Church in America (OCA)

Elevation: Elevated to the dignity of mitered archpriest 29JULY19 by His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Claremont, NH

Current ministry: Rector of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Claremont, NH





Priest Benedict Churchill (Seminary Staff; M.Div., '10)

Jurisdiction: Orthodox Church in America (OCA)

Award: Awarded the Gold Cross 15AUG19 by His Eminence, Archbishop Alexander (Golitzin) at Dormition of the Theotokos Orthodox Church in Norfolk, VA for his many years of faithful service to the Diocese of the South

Current ministry: Priest-in-charge of St. George Mission, Edenton, NC; Saint Vladimir's Seminary (SVS) Press Editor



Archpriest Adrian Budica (Seminary Faculty; Th.M., '10)

Jurisdiction: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America (AOCANA)

Elevation to archpriest: Elevated 20OCT19 by His Eminence, Metropolitan Joseph at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral, Brooklyn, NY

Current ministry: Attached to St. Nicholas Cathedral; director of Field Education and lecturer in Clinical Pastoral Education



Mitered Archpriest Michael Koblosh (M.Div., '68)

Jurisdiction: Orthodox Church in America (OCA)

Elevation: Elevated to the dignity of mitered archpriest 5JAN20 by His Beatitude, Metropolitan Tikhon at All Saints of North America Mission, Alexandria, VA

Current ministry: Retired, priest at All Saints of North America Mission, Alexandria, VA

--

Photo Credits: Bishop Daniel Findikyan: Albin Lohr-Jones; Priest Andrew (Narek) Garabedian: Dn. Ryan Tellalian;Priest David Winn: Nick Mueller; Priest Symeon Halsell: Jason Zaharides; Priest Simon Menya: Orthodox Diocese of Gulu and Eastern Uganda; Priest Nathaniel Trembley: Brittany Youngblood; Priest Basil Crivella: Daniel Bein; Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios: Ecumenical Patriarchate; Archpriest Adrian Budica: Antiochian Archdiocese