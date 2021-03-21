Saint Tikhon’s dean leads Sunday of Orthodoxy celebrations

21 March 2021 • Yonkers, NY

On the Sunday of Orthodoxy St. Vladimir’s Seminary welcomed to campus Archpriest John Parker, dean of St. Tikhon’s Seminary and alumnus of St. Vladimir’s (Th.M. 2004, D.Min. 2018). Father John presided over Divine Liturgy and delivered the homily for the first Sunday of Great Lent.

Following Divine Liturgy, the Seminary community made procession around Three Hierarchs Chapel and read from the Synodikon of Orthodoxy.

View of photo gallery of the celebration below (photos by Seminarian Andrew Prather).