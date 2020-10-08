Seminary president, seminarian pen articles in book on “Moral Crisis”

8 October 2020 • Yonkers, NY

President of St. Vladimir’s Seminary Very Rev. Dr. Chad Hatfield and Seminarian Gaelan (Anthony) Gilbert, PhD, are contributors to the new book, Healing Humanity: Confronting our Moral Crisis. The book, recently published by Holy Trinity Monastery, also features NY Times bestselling author Rod Dreher, Frederica Matthewes-Green, Dr. Edith Humphrey, and Dr. David Bradshaw.

Healing Humanity brings together a group of Orthodox Christian scholars and educators to offer responses to ethical and cultural paradigm shifts happening in western societies. The book elaborates upon various forms of the moral crisis our generation faces, facilitating a fuller understanding of some of its theological and philosophical foundations.

“I’m so pleased to have contributed to this book,” said Fr. Chad. “It should serve as an important resource for people trying to live as Orthodox Christians in these challenging and ever-changing times.”

“This volume represents a milestone: a robust Orthodox Christian contribution, centered on the person of Christ, to the conversation unfolding across our rapidly changing world about the shape and significance of human life,” said Gaelan, a first-year student in the Master of Divinity (MDiv) program. “In the face of contemporary crises of personal identity, technology, community, and much else, what does the Orthodox Christian tradition have to offer? More than we might think. I’m humbled to be a part of this exciting collection.”

Gaelan, a seminarian of the Antiochian Archdiocese, taught arts and humanities at the University of Saint Katherine, San Marcos, CA, and served as headmaster at Christ the Savior Academy in Wichita, KS before enrolling at St. Vladimir’s Seminary.

Father Chad and Gaelan plan to lead a presentation on Healing Humanity for the seminary community in October.

The book is available for purchase from the SVSPress website.