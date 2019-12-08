St. Vladimir’s Seminarians sing at Pan-Orthodox concert

8 December 2019 • Paramus, NJ

Several seminarians from St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVOTS) performed for the Pan-Orthodox Christmas Concert Sunday in Paramus, NJ.

The concert took place at St. Mark’s Syriac Orthodox Cathedral, and featured choirs from the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) and Greek, Antiochian, Serbian, Coptic, Armenian, Syriac, and Ethiopian Orthodox churches. Representing the OCA were Seminarians Phillip Ritchey and Catherine Alexandres and SVOTS Director of Music Robin Freeman; Seminarians Theodore Werthmuller and Timothy Miller sang in the Antiochian choir; Seminarians Daniel Bein, Daniel Girgis, and Fr. Peter Dimyan represented the Coptic Church; and Seminarian Daniel Hanna sang with the Syriac Orthodox choir. The concert was also attended by His Eminence Mor Dionysius John Kawak (Syriac Orthodox Church), His Eminence The Most Rev. Elpidophoros (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America), His Grace the Right Reverend Irinej (Serbian Orthodox Church), His Grace Bishop David (Coptic Orthodox Church), and other clergy.

“Glory to God for the opportunity to come together with Eastern and Oriental brothers and sisters, continuing to take steps towards Orthodox unity,” said Seminarian Ted Werthmuller.

“It was a historic concert,” added Seminarian Daniel Girgis. “Hopefully, it will be the first of many more.”