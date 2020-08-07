St. Vladimir’s Seminary raises funds for Lebanon aid

7 Aug 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) is collecting funds to be donated toward recovery efforts in Lebanon, following the deadly explosion in Beirut August 4.

Anyone donating to St. Vladimir’s Seminary should write “Beirut” in the memo line if writing a check or in the comment section if donating online. Checks may be sent to the Seminary at 575 Scardsdale Road, Yonkers, NY 10707. Funds raised will be added to the Antiochian Archdiocese relief fund for Beirut. You may also donate to the relief fund directly by visiting the Archdiocese website.

The blast Tuesday resulted in dozens of deaths, thousands of injuries, and catastrophic damage to many homes, businesses, and churches. Orthodox churches including St. George Cathedral in downtown Beirut and St. Nicholas Church in Ashrafiyah suffered severe damage. The explosion also badly damaged the Beirut archdiocese headquarters, where St. Vladimir’s Alumnus Metropolitan Elias (Audi; Class of ’69) resides, as well as St. George Hospital. His Eminence was reported safe.

The Seminary community extends its prayers to all those affected by the explosion.