St. Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly gets updated look, format

18 September 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Subscribers of St. Vladimir's Theological Quarterly (SVTQ)—in continuous publication for nearly seventy years—will see a fresh new look and format when the latest installment is published this fall. Along with a new cover design, the SVTQ will now be published in double volumes biannually and under new editorial leadership. Editor-in-Chief Dr. Ionuț-Alexandru Tudorie, Academic Dean of St. Vladimir’s Seminary, will be assisted by two editors, Dr. Vitaly Permiakov, Assistant Professor of Liturgical Theology, and the Rev. Dr. Bogdan Bucur, Associate Professor of Patristics.

"It [SVTQ] looks different, but it's built on a solid foundation, and it's something that will strongly reflect the interaction and engagement that St. Vladimir's is known for within a twenty-first century context. This is a publication that has been held in high esteem, not just in the Orthodox world but throughout theological circles for many decades," said St. Vladimir’s President Very Rev. Dr. Chad Hatfield."

“Even though the times have changed, the principles outlined in the very first issue of the Quarterly [in 1952] by the founder, Fr. Georges Florovsky, remain our guide: fidelity to the truth and beauty of our tradition, coupled with the responsibility to speak to the world in which we live,” noted Fr. Bogdan. “In fact, to paraphrase a statement of the great Romanian theologian, Fr. Dumitru Stăniloae, fidelity to tradition means to do what the Fathers did in the way that the Fathers did it—they spoke to their contemporaries. So, we are to speak not to their contemporaries but to ours."

St. Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal whose editorial team draws upon the broad and deep theological expertise of an advisory board consisting of twenty notable Orthodox theologians from the United States, Bulgaria, Canada, Georgia, Greece, Great Britain, Hungary, France, Romania, and Russia.

To learn more about subscription rates for US and international agencies and institutions (digital or print), to subscribe, or to purchase individual copies of current and past issues of the St. Vladimir’s Theological Quarterly, visit SVSPress.com/SVTQ or email svtq@svots.edu.