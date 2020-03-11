SVOTS remains open, closely monitors Coronavirus developments

11 March 2020 • Yonkers, NY

St. Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) remains open amid global concerns regarding Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), but is closely monitoring developments to take appropriate action as needed.

As of this week, the Seminary is maintaining disinfecting procedures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other state offices. If further measures are called for, such as suspending classes and/or conducting class and work remotely, the Seminary will take appropriate action. But for now, Seminary classes and events over the coming days and weeks will take place as previously scheduled.

Thus far, no one living on or commuting to the Seminary’s campus has been compromised by exposure to Coronavirus. The Seminary, however, strongly urges individuals and families to remain vigilant, follow good hygiene practices, and to stay home if feeling unwell.

SVOTS will continue to monitor the situation as it unfolds daily and will communicate any changes that result.