A Voice for Our Time: Alexander Schmemann’s Radio Liberty talks published

24 Feb 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Nearly ten years in the making, Saint Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press has released A Voice for Our Time: Radio Liberty Talks, Vol. 1, featuring an English translation of Fr. Alexander Schmemann’s broadcasts into the Soviet Union that began in 1953.

In his broadcasts on Radio Liberty, Fr. Alexander Schmemann (1921-1983) spoke to men and women behind the iron curtain who had endured the deprivation, persecution, and state-enforced propaganda of the Stalin years. But his words do not belong to that era alone. They are addressed just as urgently to our own time. He exposes the roots of the lies and misperceptions that abound in our age, and brings all to a proper perspective in light of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

This first of two volumes in the Radio Liberty Talks collection features a foreword by Rod Dreher and an introduction by Serge Schmemann.

“His broadcasts were never propaganda; they could not be,” writes Serge Schmemann. “They were literally, “besedy,” conversations in which he spoke as a Russian to Russians, sharing truths and knowledge that he knew, instinctively, they hungered for.”

The book’s release is part of St. Vladimir’s Seminary’s “Year of Schmemann” celebrations, marking 2021 as the 100thanniversary of the birth of the Seminary’s beloved and renowned former dean.

The book may be purchased online at SVSPress.com or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665).