Vote today: Alumni Board elections begin

Alumni of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) are invited to vote now to elect new members of the Seminary’s Alumni Association Board. The voting period ends March 7, 2021.

The Alumni Association is hosting elections to fill four seats on its board. After assessing nominations, the Association’s Nominating Committee recommended placing the following names on the ballot:

Fr. Basil Zebrun (M.Div. '83)

Fr. Nicholas Hubbard (M.Div. '09)

Fr. Photius Avant (M.Div. '11)

Fr. Andrew Honore (M.Div. '18)

Mrs. Mariam Ceena Varghese (M.A. '09 Th.M. '10)

Mr. Richard Ajalat (M.Div. '13)

Brief biographies of each candidate are available here.

As established by Alumni Association Bylaws, all St. Vladimir’s Seminary alumni (those with at least 24 credits or those with a certificate/degree granted by SVOTS) are invited to cast their vote through the Alumni Portal.

Access to the Alumni Portal is free. Alumni who do not have credentials for the portal can request them here.

In order to facilitate the election procedure, credentials will be generated and sent in an expedited manner from portal@alumni.s​vots.edu.

Please check your SPAM/Promotions folders. Please email alumni@svots.ed​u if you do not receive your credentials in 24h.