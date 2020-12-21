ATS Commission on Accreditation to visit St. Vladimir’s Seminary for comprehensive evaluation

21 Dec 2020 • Yonkers, NY

This spring, St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary will host a delegation from the Association of Theological Schools (ATS) as the Seminary seeks to reaffirm its accreditation status. The ATS Commission on Accreditation (COA) will make a comprehensive evaluation visit April 12-15, 2021 in order to verify that the school meets all applicable Commission Standards of Accreditation.

As part of the evaluation process, ATS invites members of the public to submit comments regarding how well the school meets those standards and/or generally demonstrates educational quality. Comments may sent to the ATS Director of Commission Information Services at least two weeks prior to the visit via email to accrediting@ats.edu or by calling 412-788-6505. Comments may also be sent in writing to St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary, 575 Scarsdale Road, Yonkers, NY 10707 (ATTN: Ann Sanchez). All comments will be shared with the onsite evaluation committee.

The comprehensive evaluation visit will be followed by a COA review for reaffirmation of accreditation in June 2021. The Seminary’s current period of accreditation expires July 31, 2021.

Saint Vladimir's Seminary is currently “Accredited in Good Standing,” meaning the school meets all applicable COA Standards of Accreditation. The school demonstrates educational quality and financial stability and provides evidence that its student learning outcomes are appropriate, rigorous, and being achieved. The Seminary also has no public sanctions (notation/warning, probation, or show cause), and is approved to offer four degrees: Doctor of Ministry (D.Min.), Master of Divinity (M.Div.), Master of Arts (M.A.), and Master of Theology (Th.M.).

Saint Vladimir’s has been accredited by ATS since 1973. The school’s accreditation was last reaffirmed in February 2014, based on an institutional self-study report and an onsite evaluation visit by a committee of peer and public reviewers.

(Note: New guidelines for accrediting visits conducted during the current health crisis allow for visits either to be postponed or to be conducted entirely virtually with a follow-up visit in-person when it is reasonable and safe to do so.)