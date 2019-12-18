In Memoriam: Dr. Frank Kulik

18 December 2019 • In Memoriam

With faith in Christ and in the hope of resurrection, we share the news of the repose of our alumnus and ardent supporter of St. Vladimir’s Seminary, Dr. Frank Kulik. Kulik, of Phoenix, AZ, fell asleep in the Lord Tuesday, December 18, at the age of 81.

Doctor Frank and his wife, Dr. Alcides Kulik, who recently fell asleep in the Lord, have been faithful friends and supporters of St. Vladimir’s for many years. Recently, they served as founders and benefactors of the Seminary’s new Institute of Sacred Arts (ISA). Doctor Frank attended St. Vladimir’s Seminary as a student from 1957-1959, and was a classmate of Protopresbyter Thomas Hopko (+2015), who would later become professor and dean of the Seminary.

Father Thomas once wrote about the important role Dr. Frank played in his own enrollment as a seminarian at St. Vladimir’s:

I heard about St. Vladimir's in 1956 from a friend, Frank Kulik, now a psychiatrist in Jackson, Mississippi and a staunch Seminary supporter. Frank was a freshman at Drew University in New Jersey while I was enrolled at a small college in upstate New York. He phoned to tell me of a seminar he attended at Drew on the theme of Russian Orthodoxy. He was particularly impressed by one of the speakers, a young priest named Fr. Alexander Schmemann, a teacher at St. Vladimir's Seminary in New York City. He suggested that we travel to find out more about St. Vladimir's during our Easter vacation in 1957.

Doctor Frank graduated from the University of Maryland School of Medicine in 1968, and practiced psychiatry for nearly 50 years in the southern United States.

Details regarding the funeral services and burial of Dr. Frank Kulik are forthcoming, and will be posted as soon as information is available.