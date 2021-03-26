New Olivier Clément book reflects on Great Canon of St Andrew of Crete

26 March 2021 • Yonkers, NY

The Song of Tears, a new book from St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press, features Olivier Clément's essay on repentance based on the Great Canon of St. Andrew of Crete.

This book includes a translation of the Great Canon, making The Song of Tears a perfect companion during Great Lent or for reflections on repentance throughout the year.

"A remarkable interpretation of the Bible unfolds throughout the Great Canon....” writes Clément, who reminds readers the Great Fast was originally a preparation for Christian initiation during the Paschal night. “Each day…the bishop would give a biblical catechesis in which the literal and spiritual meaning fitted each other, and in which the entire Bible was interpreted as being the encounter of the two Adams, as one vast parable of the Prodigal Son. These efforts to understand were inseparable from a committed asceticism—as they still should be—for one must approach Scripture with an intelligence that is purified, heart and mind united...."

The Song of Tears may be purchased online, at SVSPress.com, or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665).

Oliver Clément (November 17, 1921­­–January 15, 2009) was an Orthodox writer and theologian, who served on the faculty of St. Sergius Institute in Paris, France. He is also the author of SVS Press’s Three Prayers and Conversations with Patriarch Bartholomew I.