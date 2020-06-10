Discover “Music as Liturgy” this summer during four days of singing at liturgical services, engaging dialogue, and learning from experts in the field of liturgical music as St. Vladimir’s Seminary hosts the third North American regional music symposium! The 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium, co-hosted by the International Society for Orthodox Church Music (ISOCM), will take place Wednesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The Symposium, centered this year on the theme of “Music as Liturgy,” is designed for choir directors, singers, chanters, composers, musicologists, church school teachers, clergy, youth leaders, readers, and anyone interested in developing their liturgical music skill sets.

Participants—expected from around the world—will engage in masterclasses, workshops, liturgical worship, and presentations.

Masterclass topics include:

Vocal Techniques

Choral Leadership

Introduction to Liturgical Conducting

Advanced Liturgical Conducting

Byzantine Chant for Beginners

Advance Byzantine Chant

Composing in the Orthodox Context

Engaging Young People with Music

Workshop sessions will explore other themes for application in parish life:

Introduction to liturgical theology

Training for reading and chanting

Arranging settings for voices

Achieving a unified choral sound

Para-liturgical activities

Choosing the repertoire for your choir

Key Note Presentations include:

Music as Liturgy

Liturgy as Music

Liturgy, Music, and the Cathedra

Find the full schedule, presentation abstracts, speaker biographies, and information about registration fees and hotel reservations at https://www.orthodoxmusicsymposium.org/.

Register for the Music Symposium here.

Seating is limited for some of the masterclasses, so early registration is encouraged. Participants who complete their registration before March 15, 2020 will receive a discounted rate.

The organizers at St. Vladimir’s Seminary and ISOCM look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be an incredible Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium this summer!