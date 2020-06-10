2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium
Discover “Music as Liturgy” this summer during four days of singing at liturgical services, engaging dialogue, and learning from experts in the field of liturgical music as St. Vladimir’s Seminary hosts the third North American regional music symposium! The 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium, co-hosted by the International Society for Orthodox Church Music (ISOCM), will take place Wednesday, June 10 through Sunday, June 14, 2020.
The Symposium, centered this year on the theme of “Music as Liturgy,” is designed for choir directors, singers, chanters, composers, musicologists, church school teachers, clergy, youth leaders, readers, and anyone interested in developing their liturgical music skill sets.
Participants—expected from around the world—will engage in masterclasses, workshops, liturgical worship, and presentations.
Masterclass topics include:
- Vocal Techniques
- Choral Leadership
- Introduction to Liturgical Conducting
- Advanced Liturgical Conducting
- Byzantine Chant for Beginners
- Advance Byzantine Chant
- Composing in the Orthodox Context
- Engaging Young People with Music
Workshop sessions will explore other themes for application in parish life:
- Introduction to liturgical theology
- Training for reading and chanting
- Arranging settings for voices
- Achieving a unified choral sound
- Para-liturgical activities
- Choosing the repertoire for your choir
Key Note Presentations include:
- Music as Liturgy
- Liturgy as Music
- Liturgy, Music, and the Cathedra
Find the full schedule, presentation abstracts, speaker biographies, and information about registration fees and hotel reservations at https://www.orthodoxmusicsymposium.org/.
Register for the Music Symposium here.
Seating is limited for some of the masterclasses, so early registration is encouraged. Participants who complete their registration before March 15, 2020 will receive a discounted rate.
The organizers at St. Vladimir’s Seminary and ISOCM look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be an incredible Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium this summer!