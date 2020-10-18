Online Alumni Gathering

Calling all alumni of St. Vladimir’s Seminary! Join your fellow St. Vladimir’s graduates online for an evening of prayer, fellowship, discussion, and learn about exciting new developments in the works at the Seminary!

Click HERE to register

At the gathering, alumni will be joined by Seminary President Fr. Chad Hatfield, Academic Dean Dr. Ionut-Alexandru Tudorie, Chair of the Alumni Association Board Fr. David Barr, Academic & Recruitment Advisor Alexandru Popovici, Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Werner, and Seminarian Dn. Peter Runyon.

Get updates and talk with Seminary leadership about the current state of St. Vladimir’s and its future. Get a snapshot of Seminary life from a seminarian. Learn about a new way to stay connected with the Seminary and your fellow alumni around the world AND get access to a host of resources exclusively for graduates of St. Vladimir’s. And hear about new developments that will impact the “look” and “feel” of the Seminary moving forward.

The Alumni Gathering begins at 7 p.m. EST Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Questions? Contact Alexandru Popovici at alumni@svots.edu.