POSTPONED: Uganda Missions Team Fundraiser

UPDATE (March 12, 2020): Due to ongoing concerns over the new coronavirus (COVID-19), this event has been postponed until further notice. We are so sorry for any inconvenience but appreciate your understanding at this time. Please contact us at events@svots.edu if you have any questions. Donations are still being accepted through this page, however (please see the note below).

Support a team of St. Vladimir’s seminarians traveling to Uganda this summer!

Three seminarians will be part of a missions team through the Orthodox Christian Mission Center (OCMC) May 18-30: Priest Giorgi Tskitishvili, Cornelius Schuster, and Aaron Rutz. The trip is also part of the efforts of one of the Seminary’s student interest groups, the St. Innocent Mission Society.

St. Vladimir’s Seminary will host a fundraising dinner for the team on March 25, the Feast of the Annunciation. The dinner will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Seminary’s Germack Refectory. You may donate at the event or through this page at any time (see donation form below).

This will be the second time in as many years a team from St. Vladimir’s has taken part in a missions trip to Uganda. In 2018, a team of nine seminarians, including Cornelius, traveled to the country as part of a teaching missions trip also sponsored by OCMC. During this trip, the team will spend most of its time in the newly formed diocese in Northern Uganda, where St. Vladimir’s Alumnus Priest Simon Menya (’18) currently serves. Father Simon will accompany the team.

*In the event the trip is postponed due to Coronavirus concerns, any money donated will be still go toward the missions trip whenever it is rescheduled. If the trip must be cancelled entirely, funds raised will be given to the Orthodox faithful in Uganda.