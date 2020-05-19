Online Presentation (Webinar) – Register here

What tools do we, as Orthodox Christians, have to spiritually navigate the challenges and struggles of daily life in the modern world?

Join us Tuesday, May 19, for the free, interactive webinar, “The Healing Path Towards Christ” with Paul Karos, founder of Matrona Ministries. The discussion begins at 3 p.m. EDT (Duration: 90 minutes). Questions during the webinar are welcome.

About the Speaker

Paul P. Karos is the founder of Matrona Ministries, which offers services and programs for Orthodox spiritual growth designed for both clergy and laity. At age 8, he was diagnosed with with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease, that has now taken 98 percent of his vision. Karos has had an extensive 30-year career in the financial industry and has also performed and participated in a variety of ministries in the Orthodox Church—leading retreats for men’s groups, youth and family programs, and parish communities and councils; and leading pilgrimages to Mount Athos. He is trained as a Prepare/Enrich marriage facilitator and has worked in pre- and post-marriage counseling. In 2006, Karos began working with prison ministries, becoming involved in both Bible studies as well as one-on-one prisoner mentoring. He earned his Masters of Arts in Applied Orthodox Theology from The University of Balamand, Lebanon, through the Antiochian House of Studies, and also holds a B.S. of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota. He and his wife, Cindy, have three children.