Online Presentation (Webinar) – Register here

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a crisis unlike anything seen in recent history. The pandemic is leaving in its wake profound suffering, loss, fear, anxiety, and depression. How do we endure such times?

Join us Wednesday, April 8, for the free webinar, “Suffering in the Time of Pandemic.” The online event will be led by St. Vladimir’s Seminary faculty members Dr. Daniel B. Hinshaw, professor of palliative care, and Dr. Jane C. Hinshaw, assistant professor of psychiatry. The discussion begins at 3 p.m. EDT.

Register for the free webinar below.