Do you feel called to serve the Church, either in ordained ministry or another vocation? Explore the idea of enrolling at St. Vladimir’s Seminary! Come experience community and academic life on campus at the Winter Open House, January 16 and 17.

Plan to arrive Wednesday evening (January 15), join chapel services and classes on Thursday, and enjoy a seminary-wide academic symposium (not open to the public), meals, and fellowship on Friday.

RSVP below by January 11, or call 914.961.8313 x342 to reserve your spot at the Open House.

ADMISSIONS INFORMATION