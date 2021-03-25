Annunciation feast highlighted by Bishop Andrei visit, ordinations

25 March 2021 • Yonkers, NY

For this year’s Feast of the Annunciation, the St. Vladimir’s Seminary community was blessed by the visit of The Right Reverend Andrei, Auxiliary Bishop of the Romanian Episcopate (Orthodox Church in America).

His Grace presided over services on the eve of the Feast and for the Feast itself. During the Vesperal Divine Liturgy on March 25, Bishop Andrei ordained second-year seminarian Blake (Silouan) Cohen to the holy diaconate and seminary professor Dr. Vitaly Permiakov to the rank of subdeacon.

The occasion marked His Grace’s first official visit to St. Vladimir’s as a bishop. In November of 2019, on the Feast of Saint John Chrysostom, Bishop Andrei—then Bishop-Elect Hieromonk Andrei—was elevated to the rank of archimandrite at Three Hierarchs Chapel during a momentous visit to the Seminary by the Holy Synod of Bishops.

The Seminary community wishes His Grace, Bishop Andrei, and the newly ordained, Dn. Silouan and Subdn. Vitaly, and their families many years!