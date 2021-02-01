Begin your journey: SVOTS is now accepting applications

1 February 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) is now accepting applications to three of its degree programs for Academic Year 2021-2022: Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, and Master of Theology. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2021, with a late application deadline of June 1, 2021.

Prospective students are able to complete the entire application process online, including interviews, and applicants are not required to visit campus at any time during that process.

Click HERE to create your personal account and start the application process.

“In spite of the pandemic, last August we welcomed the largest incoming class in recent memory to the Seminary for in-person, residential learning,” said Alexandru M. Popovici, SVOTS academic and recruitment advisor. “Thanks be to God, we may see another large incoming class in the fall, so I strongly encourage you to complete your application as early as possible to ensure your spot at St. Vladimir’s.”

The Seminary has been able to successfully facilitate in-person education and offer its regular schedule of liturgical services. Seminarians have been able to attend services and community events, experience in-person and online instruction, and have successfully complied with government mandates to protect the health and safety of the SVOTS community. (Click here for more information about COVID-19 protocols at SVOTS.)

In-person, residential learning is expected to continue in the upcoming academic year.

Additionally, next year’s incoming class will be the first to have the option of choosing a concentration in the Master of Arts (M.A.) track. In the fall of 2021, M.A. students will be able to concentrate in General Theological Studies, Theological Scholarship and Research, or Sacred Arts.

Learn more about applying to St. Vladimir’s Seminary and its degree programs by visiting SVOTS.edu/admissions/apply. Or check out the first edition of the St Vladimir’s Seminary Admissions Catalog. This annual publication provides valuable information to prospective students and applicants about St. Vladimir’s degree programs, campus life, and the admissions process.

St Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary is a higher education institution chartered by the University of the State of New York and accredited by the Commission on Accrediting of the Association of Theological Schools in the United States and Canada (ATS) to offer the following program degrees: Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Theology and Doctor of Ministry.