FOCA makes wishes come true for Seminary families

December 2019 • Yonkers, NY

The Nativity season was once again made a little brighter this year for families at St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVOTS) thanks to The Fellowship of Orthodox Christians in America (FOCA). In the Spirit of St. Nicholas, FOCA helped fulfill wish lists for married seminarians and their children in the month of December.

FOCA has sponsored the St. Nicholas Wish List Project since 2000, matching chapters and parishes from all over the country with seminary families from both St. Vladimir's and St. Tikhon's Seminary. Items from wish lists range from gift cards to local grocery, gas stations, and other stores to clothing and household goods, school supplies for the seminarians, and gifts for the children.

FOCA is an official organization of the Orthodox Church in America. Fulfilling wish lists is one of many ways FOCA supports seminaries and a number of other causes around the country and abroad. Learn more about FOCA and how to get involved on the organization’s website, here.