Foundations fund student life improvements on campus

7 October 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Seminarians at St. Vladimir’s are benefitting from renovations to one of the campus’s most important structures.

Major improvements were made over the summer in the historic Germack Building thanks to a generous lead gift by The Nicholas & Eleanor Chabraja Foundation and additional funding from the Ivan V. Koulaueff Educational Fund. The two large, double student bathrooms located on the second and third floors were completely gutted and upgraded. Colorful walls and floor tiles were installed with new showers, toilets, quartzite vanities, lighting, accessories, privacy partitions, and upgraded ventilation and heating systems. Additionally, old carpeting in the dormitory hallways and student rooms was replaced with new wall-to-wall carpeting.

The Germack Building—the oldest building on campus—houses many of the Seminary’s single male students, faculty offices, and common areas, including the refectory where students share meals together.

"It was great to return to campus and have our living spaces improved like this,” said second-year seminarian Njegoš Perković. “The better ventilation and heating in the bathrooms is especially important due to the current global pandemic."

“These are important student quality-of-life upgrades at the Seminary,” added Ted Bazil, St. Vladimir’s senior advisor for operations and planned giving. “This project was long overdue, so we are very grateful to both donors for the sanitary, functional, and aesthetic improvements for students living in the building.”

