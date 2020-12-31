Holy Synod of Bishops issues Encyclical of Hope

31 December 2020 • Syosset, NY

The Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America has issued an encyclical entitled, “We Rejoice Even in Tribulation”: An Encyclical of Hope. The Holy Synod offered the work out of love and gratitude to its faithful at the end of this year. The Synod also intends for the encyclical to be seen as an encouragement for the year to come.

In the encyclical, the Synod seeks to find meaning in the year that has past, which has been marked by a pandemic, political polarization, economic anxiety, and civil unrest, and calls the faithful to a renewed faith and hope in Jesus Christ and service to one another.

Click here to download the encyclical in PDF format.

In January 2021, printed copies will be mailed to all parishes, monasteries, and institutions of the Orthodox Church in America.