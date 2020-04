9 April 2020 • On Campus

Holy Week begins on Holy Monday, April 13, and concludes with the celebration of Pascha on April 19.

St. Vladimir's Seminary will be closed for business on the following days:

Holy Thursday, April 16, 2020

Holy Friday, April 17, 2020

Bright Monday, April 20, 2020

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services at the Seminary’s Three Hierarchs Chapel are suspended until further notice. The Seminary is operating with remote or isolated staff.