Initial Resources from 2020 Music Symposium Now Available

6 August 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Videos featuring the keynote presentations, a dedication honoring the Archpriest Sergei Glagolev, and Symposium highlights are now available to watch from this summer’s successful 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium.

Keynote Presentation by Dr. Susan Ashbrook Harvey

Keynote Presentation by Protopresbyter Ivan Moody

Dedication to the Archpriest Sergei Glagolev

Highlights from the 2020 Pan-Orthodox Music Symposium

The event, co-hosted by St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS), its Institute of Sacred Arts (ISA), and the International Society for Orthodox Church Music (ISOCM), represents the results of a creative collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was one of only a handful of global musical events which took place, in an online format. The Symposium gathered over 210 participants from twelve countries June 11-13, 2020.

Additional resources and presentations from this year’s Symposium will be featured in an upcoming volume of the ISOCM’s online journal. Plans are being explored for future music gatherings hosted by St. Vladimir’s Seminary and the ISOCM, including next year’s ISOCM conference in Joensuu, Finland, June 7-13, 2021. The Seminary is also hosting its own music conference June 4-6, 2021.

About the International Society for Orthodox Church Music

Founded in 2005, the ISOCM seeks to provide an open platform for musicians, musicologists, singers, and composers that encourages dialogue, the exchange of information and ideas, and inspires cooperation. The Society sees the promotion of communication between East and West as one of its priorities and hosts biannual conferences, at the University of Eastern Finland on its Joensuu campus. The Society also hosts regional symposia and gatherings elsewhere throughout the world to help create opportunities for collaboration and the sharing of knowledge in the field of Orthodox liturgical music.

For more information about the ISOCM, visit: www.isocm.com