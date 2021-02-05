Latest volume in Jesus Christ series examines his miracles

5 February 2021 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press has released the third volume of Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev’s series, Jesus Christ: His Life and Teaching.

In this latest volume, Metropolitan Hilarion examines the miracles of Jesus in their scriptural and historical context, helping us to understand their deeper meaning and to see how they reveal the true identity of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

“Recognizing the reality of miracles, Metropolitan Hilarion is able to ask fresh questions neglected by many other modern scholars, and to focus on the Gospel passages themselves,” said Craig S. Keener, F.M. and Ada Thompson Professor of Biblical Studies at Asbury Theological Seminary. “He observes patterns in—and the character of—Jesus’ miracles and what they teach us about Jesus, in ways faithful to the tradition of the church.”

SVS Press plans to release the remaining three volumes of Metropolitan Hilarion’s series on the life and message of Jesus as they are translated into English.

Metropolitan Hilarion Alfeyev is the chairman of the Department of External Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate. He has authored numerous works on theology and church history, and is an internationally recognized composer of liturgical music. Several of his works are available through SVS Press, including his landmark Orthodox Christianityseries, Prayer: Encounter with the Living God, and Christ the Conqueror of Hell.

These books and more can be purchased online, at SVSPress.com, or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665).