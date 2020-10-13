In Memoriam: Anthony Kasmer

13 October 2020 • In Memoriam

With faith in Christ and hope in the resurrection, we share news of the repose of St. Vladimir’s Seminary Trustee Emeritus Anthony Kasmer. Kasmer, of Newtown, PA, passed away Sunday, October 11 at the age of 90.

Kasmer was a faithful supporter and great friend of St. Vladimir’s Seminary. His twelve years of service on the Seminary’s Board of Trustees included three years as board treasurer and four years as the head of the Audit Committee. He also served as chair of the Finance Committee and advised the committee after he retired from the Board in 2016. Kasmer had said his most “memorable moment” as a trustee was co-chairing the Seminary’s 75th Anniversary Gala with Trustee Emeritus Alex Machaskee.

“I am so saddened by his passing,” said Seminary Chief Financial Officer Melanie Ringa. “Tony was a dedicated supporter of St. Vladimir’s and a good friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed. Memory eternal!”

“He was a man of faith dedicated to the work of the Church,” added Ted Bazil, St. Vladimir’s senior advisor for operations and planned giving. “Tony used his many talents to provide the Seminary with positive advice and direction even up until his repose. His example is a model for all board service. I will remember him for his generosity, quick wit, and wonderful smile."



In addition to his service on St. Vladimir’s Board of Trustees, Kasmer worked for many years as Chairman of LTL Color Compounders, Inc. in the greater Philadelphia area. He was a longtime member of St. Vladimir Orthodox Church, Trenton, NJ and most recently a member of St. Mark’s Orthodox Church, Wrightstown, PA.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16 at Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Richboro, PA, with a Parastas Service at 7 p.m. Another viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, October 17, at St. Vladimir Orthodox Church, Trenton, NJ. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Vladimir with burial to follow in the parish cemetery.

May the memory of Anthony Kasmer be eternal!