New edition of Chrysostom’s “On Wealth and Poverty” released

10 Nov 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press has published a new edition of St. John Chrysostom’s On Wealth and Poverty. This second edition of the work from the Popular Patristics Series features newly edited text, an updated cover, and a new foreword written by popular author and radio host Hank Hanegraaff, also known as the “Bible Answer Man.”

The sermons of St. John Chrysostom are some of the richest classical commentaries on the Christian life. Knowing well the realities of life in the world, the temptation of rich and poor alike, this great orator—"the golden-mouthed"—addresses the questions of wealth and poverty in the lives of the people of his day. And yet, as the modern reader is confronted with his words, it becomes apparent that he, too, is being addressed; Chrysostom's words are words proclaiming the truth of the Gospel to all people of all times. The message of the story of the rich man and Lazarus (Luke 16:19-31) is brought home to every person in these six sermons of Chrysostom with clarity, insight into the human dilemma, compassion, and judgment.

Buy On Wealth and Poverty at SVSPress.com or by calling 1-800-204-BOOK (2665)

Related texts in the Popular Patristics Series include St Basil the Great's On Social Justice (PPS 38) and several other works by St John Chrysostom: On the Priesthood (PPS 1), On Marriage and Family Life (PPS 7), The Cult of the Saints (PPS 31), and Letters to Olympia (PPS 56).