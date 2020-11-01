Seminarian ordination highlights Bishop Alexis visit

1 Nov 2020 • Yonkers, NY

On the weekend of October 31 and November 1, St. Vladimir’s Seminary was blessed by a visit from The Right Reverend Alexis (Trader), bishop of Bethesda and auxiliary to the metropolitan for Stavropegial Institutions (Orthodox Church in America). The visit culminated Sunday with the celebration of Divine Liturgy, the ordination to the priesthood of Seminarian Dn. Peter Runyon, and an honorary award for Rev. Nicholas Roth, the Seminary’s spiritual formation director and ecclesiarch.

"It has been many years since we had an ordination during a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy served outside,” said Seminary President Very Rev. Fr. Chad Hatfield. “It really was our joy to receive His Grace, Bishop Alexis for the joyous occasion of an ordination to the priesthood. We look forward to many returns to our Seminary, and we wish him many years!”

His Grace, Bishop Alexis was consecrated to the episcopacy earlier this year, and has since been instrumental in providing directives on behalf of Metropolitan Tikhon to help guide the Seminary through the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit marked His Grace’s first official visit to campus as auxiliary for Stavropegial Institutions.

The newly ordained Rev. Peter Runyon, a seminarian of the OCA’s Diocese of the West, is in his third year studying in the Master of Divinity (M.Div.) program. Father Peter’s wife, Matushka Sophia, works in sales for SVS Press & Bookstore.

Father Nicholas Roth, who graduated from the Seminary’s M.Div. program in 2014, was granted the dignity of wearing the nabedrennik and kamilavka.

May God grant many years to Bishop Alexis and the Runyon and Roth families!