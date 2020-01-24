Seminarians, faculty join Metropolitan Tikhon to March for Life

24 Jan 2020 • Washington, D.C.

On Friday, members of St. Vladimir’s and St. Tikhon’s Orthodox seminaries joined His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon and other Orthodox hierarchs and faithful at the 47th March for Life in Washington, D.C. There, they marched alongside tens of thousands of men, women, and children rallying for the lives of the unborn lost to abortion.

At the March, Metropolitan Tikhon led the group of Orthodox faithful in a prayer service for the innocent children whose lives have been taken.

“Today, we march in solidarity with many others from across our nation to show our government leaders our commitment to life—to life that begins from the very moment of conception,” His Beatitude said following the prayer service. “As we march today, we sing praises to God, our God Who does wonders, praying that He work His wonders and move the heart of our nation to repentance.”

The delegation from St. Vladimir’s Seminary, led by Seminary President Archpriest Chad Hatfield, was organized by the school’s St. Ambrose Society, a pro-life student interest group.

(Some information for this article has been reprinted from OCA.org)