Seminary begins academic year with several new faces

24 Aug 2020 • Yonkers, NY

As St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) prepares to welcome one of its largest incoming classes in recent memory this fall, the Seminary is also excited to welcome several new faces to its faculty and staff.

The additions to the Seminary family for the 2020-2021 Academic Year include new professors Fr. Bogdan Bucur and Dr. Vitaly Permiakov (Dr. Permiakov joined the previous year part-time but becomes a full-time member of faculty this fall), Spiritual Formation Director Fr. Nicholas Roth, Librarian Danielle Earl, Graphic Designer Matushka Anna Margheritino, Senior Content Manager Amal Morcos, Branding and Campaign Consulting Caleb Rexford, and SVS Press Sales Representative Sophia Runyon.

“The enthusiasm and energy with which our new hires have started their work here has been uplifting for the entire Seminary community,” said SVOTS President Fr. Chad Hatfield.

The excitement that comes with the new additions is also accompanied by sincere gratitude to those faculty and staff members who have moved on from St. Vladimir’s over the previous year, most recently Robin Freeman, who had been serving as the Seminary’s director of music.

“We wish Robin and her family well as they transition to a new chapter,” said Fr. Chad. “She contributed greatly to the Seminary during her years in the Advancement Department and as music director. She will be missed.”

Harrison Russin, the Seminary’s lecturer in liturgical music, is directing musical activities at SVOTS following Freeman’s departure.

“Any period of transition is a challenge,” said SVOTS Academic Dean Dr. Ionuț-Alexandru Tudorie. “And there have been some excellent individuals who are no longer part of the Seminary, but the opportunity in this change is that we are able to incorporate great new, fresh voices into our mission to serve our seminarians and the entire Church even more effectively.”

“We have been able to bring in a good number of distinguished scholars already in my short time as academic dean, and I am excited about the future trajectory of St. Vladimir’s.”

The Seminary’s new academic year begins Monday, August 24.