Seminary closed March 2-3 for Lenten retreat

26 February 2020 • Yonkers, NY

The community of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) will enter into its annual two-day retreat as Great Lent begins next week. Because of the two full days of retreat, the Seminary will be closed for business and classes will not be held on Clean Monday and Tuesday, March 2 and 3.

Over the two days students, faculty, and staff will enter Three Hierarchs Chapel together several times for a fuller cycle of prayers and a series of talks for meditation. This year, His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, archbishop of Washington and metropolitan of All America and Canada, will deliver meditations during the Lenten retreat.

2020 Lenten Retreat Daily Schedule

8am – Matins

– Matins 11:30am – First Talk (Monday); Third Talk (Tuesday)

– First Talk (Monday); Third Talk (Tuesday) 12pm – Third and Sixth Hour

– Third and Sixth Hour 4pm – Second Talk (Monday); Fourth Talk (Tuesday)

– Second Talk (Monday); Fourth Talk (Tuesday) 4:30pm – Ninth Hour, Typika, Vespers

– Ninth Hour, Typika, Vespers 8pm – Great Compline

The Seminary’s Lenten Retreat is also open to members of the public. His Beatitude’s meditations will be recorded, and the audio will be posted on the Seminary and Ancient Faith Ministries websites following the retreat.