Seminary holds town hall online

26 March 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, St. Vladimir’s Seminary was still able to hold a large gathering of its community members—just not in person. The Seminary held a virtual town hall Thursday with around 70 people from among its student body, faculty, and staff.

During the meeting, Seminary President Fr. Chad Hatfield offered updates and reminded people to reach out to the Seminary administration if they needed any help during these challenging times. He also welcomed new professors Fr. Bogdan Bucur and Dr. Vitaly Permiakov and new spiritual formation director Fr. Nicholas Roth, who also joined in on the video chat and introduced themselves to the Seminary community.

Classes have moved online, chapel services have been suspended, and social-distancing practices continue on campus, but otherwise business continues at St. Vladimir’s as much as possible. Faculty and staff are mostly working from home, the Seminary continues to process and accept applications for next year, and St. Vladimir’s Seminary (SVS) Press is open for orders online and over the phone.