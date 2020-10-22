St. Vladimir’s offers alumni new way to connect

22 October 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Alumni of St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) have a new way to stay connected with the Seminary and their fellow alumni around the world, and they now have access to a host of resources exclusively for graduates.

The Seminary’s new Alumni Portal is live at https://svots.mycampus-app.com. SVOTS alumni are encouraged to sign up for free access. Along with access to resources, an alumni directory, and alumni news, the Portal also allows alumni to update their contact information with the Seminary and submit news about themselves or fellow SVOTS graduates.

Click HERE to request access

The announcement was made during the Online Alumni Gathering October 18, 2020 as the Seminary seeks to ramp up alumni outreach and services. Nearly a hundred SVOTS alumni registered for the event, which also offered alumni updates about the Seminary and a sneak peek at upcoming developments not yet announced to the public.