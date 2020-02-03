SVOTS begins application season with new online system

3 February 2020 • Yonkers, NY

Saint Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary (SVOTS) is now accepting applications for Academic Year 2020-2021 from candidates who want to enroll in its degree programs. The application deadline is April 1, 2020 with a late application deadline of June 1, 2020.

In a major new development, the Seminary is now using an online, cloud-based admissions system. Applicants are no longer required to submit paper-based application forms and documents via physical and/or electronic mail, as in previous years. Applicants are instead required to create an online account on the new admissions system, where they will be able to fill out the standard application form, pay the admissions fee, submit documentation required by the degree program they apply for, track the progress of the admissions process, ask for information and assistance from the Admissions Office, receive and manage their offer of admissions, and pay the required deposits before enrollment.

"Saint Vladimir’s acknowledges the major role played by technology in the twenty-first century and the benefits of its usage, especially in the area of higher education administration," said Alexandru M. Popovici, the Seminary's Academic and Recruitment Advisor. "This is why our institution is starting to use a cloud-based education management system, which will allow us to better manage and track the needs of our students over the course of their entire relationship with us—from the moment they submit an inquiry to their eventual graduation. Regarding admissions, the use of this new system will streamline the process, making it easier for both domestic and international applicants to apply for seminary."

Click here to create your personal account and start the application process.

St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary is a higher education institution chartered by the University of the State of New York and accredited by the Commission on Accrediting of the Association of Theological Schools in the United States and Canada (ATS) to offer the following program degrees: Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Theology and Doctor of Ministry.